Man killed in Vancouver’s third pedestrian collision this week

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

Vancouver police officers look into BMW involved into car involved in fatal pedestrian crash on Monday, April 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

A man in his 60s is dead after being struck by a car in East Vancouver.

Police said he was hit by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday at East 49 Avenue and Frederick Street.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. The driver remained at the scene.

This marks the third pedestrian collision in the Lower Mainland since Sunday, when a 71-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run in South Vancouver. Earlier on Monday, an 81-year-old man was killed in a crosswalk along Dewdney Trunk Road near 237 Street in Maple Ridge. The driver is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on either Vancouver incident is asked to call the VPD.

