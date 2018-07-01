Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday near Tulameen when the dirt bike he was riding on Coalmont Road collided head on with a pick up truck.

It is the second long weekend death this year in the small resort town, 27 km northwest of Princeton.

It occurred despite increased RCMP patrols and recent efforts to education residents and visitors about off road vehicle safety and legislation.

Acting Corporal Grant Bernier said the accident occurred at about 5 p.m., a few kilometers from Tulameen.

The victim was not from the area.

On Victoria Day weekend in May a Surrey man, 24, who had just purchased a home in Tulameen, died when his motorcycle left the road and plunged 25 feet into Otter Lake.

That same weekend another man suffered head injuries in an ATV crash near Coalmont.

Related: Weekend warriors cause trouble in Tulameen

Related: Man killed after motorcycle plunges into Otter Lake

Related: Tensions high at meeting to address “weekend warriors”

Those incidents prompted a handful of residents to organize a community meeting to discuss the problem of “weekend warriors.” They reached out to various government agencies and the RCMP.

According to Bernier police were present and visible in Tulameen throughout the weekend, enforcing the ORV Act which prohibits dirt bikes and ATVs on public roads, checking for insurance, permits, licenses and sobriety.

At the time of the accident, Bernier and Corporal Chad Parsons were patrolling the area on ATVs.

“This is what we were trying to prevent,” he said.

