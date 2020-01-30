A man was fined in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 28 for fishing illegally in the Sicamous area. (File photo)

Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

Fisheries officers say illegal fishing of dwindling stocks ongoing problem

The fish at the heart of two fines a man was ordered to pay in Salmon Arm Provincial Court was a 20-pound chinook salmon.

William James Elliot appeared in court on Jan. 28. He pleaded guilty to two offences in relation to Sport Fishing Regulations: fishing for a species of salmon during the closed time as well as catching and retaining salmon above the daily quota.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada stated in an email that in 2019, as in previous years, the department received numerous complaints of people in boats fishing for and keeping chinook salmon in Shuswap Lake near Sicamous.

In August, Fishery officers conducted patrols over multiple days to identify the boat and individuals involved. On Aug. 24, the officers observed Elliot catch and keep a fish.

“A nearby patrol boat with two Fishery officers aboard stopped the fishing boat as it headed for the marina and conducted an inspection. The inspection revealed the fish caught was a 20-pound chinook salmon,” states the email.

The fish were seized and Elliot was fined in court $200 for the first offence and $150 for the second. His fishing rod, reel, lure and down-rigger were to be returned to him.

Read more: Angler fined for over-fishing on Gardom Lake

Read more: Targeting of Shuswap salmon by fishermen a concern

Fisheries and Oceans Canada emphasizes that Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake are closed to fishing for salmon, including catch and release. This is due to conservation concerns for inter-mixed stocks of salmon which migrate through and hold in Shuswap and Mara lakes.

Salmon River, Eagle River and Bessette Creek chinook salmon are all stocks of concern.

“Every year, people are observed and reported to be targeting salmon on Shuswap Lake, some catch and release them, others retain them. Both activities put salmon stocks at risk. Anglers on Shuswap Lake that incidentally catch chinook salmon are requested to keep the salmon in the water and release them as soon and as gently as possible.”

As part of its work to end illegal activity, the department asks the public for information on any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread
Next story
UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long trial

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read