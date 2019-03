Emergency personnel are on the scene

Emergency personnel are on scene were a man has become pinned under a metal tank. (Sydney Morton - Capital News)

Emergency personnel are responding to a property on Campbell Road in West Kelowna where a man has become trapped under a metal tank.

Police on scene said that the man is alive and will be taken to the hospital. There is currently no word on the cause of the accident.

A reporter is on the scene.

More to come.

