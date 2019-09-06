Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Things got heated at the basketball courts in Lumby when a 28-year-old Vernon man pulled a knife during a courtside argument, RCMP said.

Around 30 youths were playing ball when the man pulled the knife and uttered threats to the young players.

A North Okanagan RCMP officer was there within minutes and took the suspect into custody and “seized two knives from his possession,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “This is a relatively safe park and area for the youths to play in Lumby and the RCMP is commending the youths for vacating the area immediately when the alleged knife was produced.”

Upon further investigation, RCMP found the man had two outstanding warrants for previous weapon charges.

He remains in custody and is facing possible charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

READ MORE: Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

READ MORE: Neighbours get answers to ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Just Posted

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

He is on the hook for $4,600 after a supposed client’s cheque bounced

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

Parks Canada should contribute to climate change research says the public

A What We Heard report has been released on feedback gathered for an upcoming management plan

Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club hosting Women’s Squash Week

There will be a free clinic for newcomers Sept. 14

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

Friends are reaching out on social media seeking community’s assistance

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Most Read