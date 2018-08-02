Man randomly attacks strangers with metal bar in Kelowna’s downtown

The Kelowna RCMP have arrested one male who allegedly assaulted several bystanders early Thursday morning in Kelowna’s downtown core.

On Aug. 2, at 8:47 a.m., RCMP received several reports of a man that seemed to be randomly attacking strangers in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, according to an RCMP news release.

A man was eventually taken into custody, but not before he allegedly assaulted five random strangers with a metal bar. While in handcuffs the male continued to exhibit assaultive behaviour against the arresting officer and caused some property damage while inside the police vehicle. None of the victims received any life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The man was exhibiting signs that he was under the influence of illicit drugs and he was ultimately taken to the Kelowna General Hospital for medical assistance. He remains in police custody and will be brought before a judge to face several potential charges, the release said.

Police are looking for any witnesses or potential victims, who have not yet spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

