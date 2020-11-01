Man robbed at gunpoint on Okanagan Connector

Police say the victim told police that a large truck almost ran him off the road

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance following an early-morning armed robbery Friday along Highway 97C in British Columbia.

Ashcroft RCMP say they were called to a report of a robbery at a brake checkpoint along the east-west highway.

They say the victim, who was driving a blue 1998 Dodge Dakota, told police that a large truck almost ran him off the road.

Police say the man told them that when he stopped at the brake checkpoint at the top of the Highway 97C hill, the suspect vehicle allegedly turned around and returned to him.

They say the victim alleged that the suspect had a large light bar that blinded the man.

Police say two unidentified men stepped out of the truck with a long firearm, ordered the victim out of the vehicle and asked him to lie face down on the ground, before stealing things from his car.

