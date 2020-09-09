Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

BC Ambulance is reportedly headed to Kelowna General Hospital with a man in critical condition.

RCMP are being asked to assist in traffic control in the Upper Mission area.

WorkSafeBC has been notified.

————-

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.

A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at 5600-block of Edge Place.

Two BC Ambulance and multiple fire departments are on scene.

The Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene. More information will be known as it becomes available.

