Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

BC Ambulance is reportedly headed to Kelowna General Hospital with a man in critical condition.

RCMP are being asked to assist in traffic control in the Upper Mission area.

WorkSafeBC has been notified.

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.

A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at 5600-block of Edge Place.

Two BC Ambulance and multiple fire departments are on scene.

The Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene. More information will be known as it becomes available.

