Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

A man was seriously injured after driving the wrong way on Highway 17 and crashing into two other vehicles, according to the Surrey RCMP.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers noticed a Hyundai Accent driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 near 104th Avenue, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

The sedan, according to police, hit a transport truck which was merging onto Highway 17 from the Highway 1 off-ramp.

“The vehicle then continued to drive into oncoming traffic as it entered the Highway 1 off-ramp and collided with a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop,” police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and the Hyundai were both taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP said.

The driver of the Hyundai had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The transport truck driver was uninjured.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Case of transgender girl fighting Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum repeal dismissed
Next story
U.S. chem professor on leave after Nazi gas chamber exam question

Just Posted

Bears are up and at ‘em

Conservation office reminding residents to secure attractants and report bear sightings

VIDEO: Revelstoke honours Prevention of Violence Against Women week

Today Revelstokians march from Revelstoke Secondary School to Grizzly Plaza in honour… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Recreation for Revelstoke Kids

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Those of you who have read… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 13

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

TSB makes two safety advisories in probe of fatal train derailment near Field

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Most Read