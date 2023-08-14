Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Emergency Response Unit called in from Kelowna

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged standoff in Grand Forks that brought special response officers from Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Grand Forks RCMP say that officers were looking into a possible stolen vehicle at a residence whe they encountered encountered a man who retreated back into the home.

Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon, police said. An officer shot the man.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene before paramedics transported the man to hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, is investigating if police actions or inactions played a role in the injury.

Breaking News

Previous story
U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124
Next story
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woes

Just Posted

The Revelstoke and Salmon Arm cricket clubs. (Contributed by Matt Bramall)
Revelstoke Cricket Club earn first every victory in match against Salmon Arm

Dean Jackson driving on Hole 1 at the 2023 PGA of BC Championship presented by Axis Insurance on Aug. 14. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: PGA of BC Championship underway at the Revelstoke Golf Club

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury

High temperatures are contributing to an air quality advisory issued for the eastern Fraser Valley (File photo)
Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan