Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

  • Apr. 14, 2020 9:37 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

One man is in hospital and three men are in custody after a shooting in North Kamloops early Tuesday morning.

Investigators were called to the area of Tranquille Road and Yew Street at about 4:20 a.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Three men were found in the area and arrested.

Police had the 400-block of Tranquille Road cordoned off for a few hours as they gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shooting

