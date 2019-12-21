Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

A 69-year-old man was shot to death in front of Red Deer’s south Walmart Friday evening.

“Preliminary information suggests that this was a targeted shooting, and, as the incident has concluded, there is no further danger to the general public,” said RCMP Friday night.

“Members have determined that shots were fired in the front entrance of the store.

“There are online reports stating multiple victims, but we can confirm that this is incorrect.”

A dozen police cars blocked off all access to Walmart’s parking lot and police tape was strung up along the south end of the lot.

“I was just about to leave the store and someone said, ‘Everyone down and away from the glass. Nobody leaves the store,’ ” said shopper Corinne Smyl Lawson.

Smyl Lawson said an employee told her what had happened.

“One of the employees said someone had been shot in the chest,” she said.

Shoppers and staff were not allowed to take their vehicles from the lot.

Around 8:30 p.m., people in the store were allowed to leave through a back door.

“The store went into total lockdown,” said Smyl Lawson.

“We (saw) nothing that happened on the outside.”

RCMP said in a news release shortly before 10 p.m. that members from surrounding detachments supported the response.

“The area is contained and it is no longer an active scene,” said RCMP. “The scene will be barricaded as members conduct the investigation.”

Smyl Lawson credited Walmart staff for their cool response to the emergency.

“You know what? Walmart employees handled it great. All the patrons in the store were wonderful. There was great support. Everybody is very calm in there.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

Just Posted

Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The highway will be closed 4 a.m.-noon Dec. 21

Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

BC Hydro said it’s due to fallen trees from heavy snow

Liam’s Lowdown: My 12 challenges at Christmas

Christmas is about traditions, both old and new

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Highway 3 and 5 remain closed in both directions

Closed to the east, closed to west: Revelstuck

Avalanche control on both sides of Revelstoke today

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The highway will be closed 4 a.m.-noon Dec. 21

BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake fire responding to reports of crash

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Most Read