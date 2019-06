Penticton RCMP eventually caught the man on Thursday morning who was suspected to have stolen $20,000 in tools from a business on Dartmouth Drive. (File photo)

Penticton police have caught a man suspected to be involved in a $20,000 tool theft.

RCMP responded to a break and enter at a business on Dartmouth Drive at 8 p.m. on June 23 after an alarm went off. Police say over $20,000 in tools was stolen.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance and police eventually apprehended the man on Thursday morning, according to Const. James Grandy in an email.