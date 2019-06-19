Kamloops this week

Man surrenders following standoff in Kamloops

Massive police response in Kamloops was in connection with a reported domestic dispute

  • Jun. 19, 2019 4:51 p.m.
A domestic dispute that turned into an armed standoff in North Kamloops ended with one man in cuffs.

Kamloops surrounded a home Wednesday morning in response to a domestic disturbance with the man inside refused to come outside.

Police were called at 6 a.m. and at 8:20 a.m., a man walked out of his home and surrendered to Mounties.

More than a dozen police vehicles carrying uniformed, plainclothes and heavily armed officers and police dogs were blocking the intersection of Fortune Drive and Cypress Avenue and were also in the alley north of Cypress and on streets parallel to Fortune, toward the river.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police responded to a report of a disturbance in a home in the 200-block of Cypress Avenue at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The residence is a duplex two properties east of Fortune, on the south side of Cypress.

Shelkie said once officers arrived, a man at the address refused to come outside. Shelkie said the man was the only person in the home, noting there were no firearms inside.

Two neighbours told KTW there had been a domestic dispute in the home, but the man let the woman leave the duplex.

Shelkie said no nearby homes were evacuated as there was deemed to be no risk to the public.

Aside from the entrance to Cypress off Fortune being blocked by police vehicles, traffic continued to flow along Fortune, just metres from the standoff.

