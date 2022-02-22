RCMP on scene of Tomby Court. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Man taken into custody following Kelowna RCMP incident

Local RCMP say there is a “heavy police presence” in the area

A heavy police presence converged on Tomby Court on the morning of Feb. 22.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 600-block at approximately 11:45 a.m., after receiving a report of a disturbance at the home.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, there was no threat to public safety and the incident was isolated to this residence.

Officers were seen in the area with their guns drawn as a man was said to have created a barricade in the home. Flash bangs were deployed by the RCMP.

“The Southeast District Critical Incident Program was activated and with assistance from anincident commander, crisis negotiators as well as the Emergency Response Team, the incident was resolved peacefully and one man was taken into custody,” stated Cpl. Lobb.

The detachment asked motorists to avoid the area while police were on scene.

