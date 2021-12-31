Salmon Arm RCMP are on the hunt for the driver of this vehicle, which is suspected to be involved in a Dec. 30, 2021 hit and run. (Salmon Arm RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP are on the hunt for the driver of this vehicle, which is suspected to be involved in a Dec. 30, 2021 hit and run. (Salmon Arm RCMP image)

Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Salmon Arm, police seeking witnesses

Police believe the vehicle involved is an early 2000’s Chevrolet Tahoe

A 57-year-old man was struck by a SUV, which fled the scene, in Salmon Arm on Thursday (Dec. 30).

According to Sgt. Scott Lachapelle of the Salmon Arm RCMP, the man was hit around 6 p.m. while crossing a crosswalk at the intersection of 5th Avenue SW and 3rd Street SW.

Police say the driver, suspected to be driving an early 2000’s dark-coloured Chevrolet Tahoe, did not stop and left the scene of the collision. The Tahoe may be purple or maroon in colour.

The man who was struck was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are seeking any witness to the event or any person that may have information pertaining to the vehicle, or driver,” said Lachapelle. “If you have information please contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.”

