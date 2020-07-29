A man was taken to hospital after falling on a trail in the BX Ranch dog park Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

A man was taken to hospital after suffering an injury on a Vernon hiking trail Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at the BX Ranch dog park at approximately 3:15 p.m. July 28.

“It’s about the fourth time we’ve had to go out there this year,” said BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

Wacey said the 50-year-old man slipped and fell partway up the trail, suffering head and leg injuries. Fortunately, another individual walking in the area was able to call 911, and remained on scene until crews arrived.

BC Ambulance transported the man to hospital upon his removal from the trail. Wacey said the injury was not overly serious in nature.

READ MORE: Child safely removed from locked Vernon car

READ MORE: Kelowna fire department uses harness to rescue hiker stranded on cliff

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production
Next story
Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Just Posted

Revelstoke buys new machine to fix pot holes faster

The replacement for an asphalt recycling machine was included in the budget for 2020

Letter: How many COVID-19 cases are in Revelstoke?

Letter writer says Interior Health should disclose locations for COVID-19 cases

Revelstoke firefighters donate $3,000 to Burn Camp

The first time in the camp’s history, the camp was held virtually

Web poll: Should Revelstoke City Council make wearing masks mandatory?

Some communties in Canada are

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Sexist images hurt, like racist symbols, but fewer people care

There are a lot of bad isms in the world. We’re witnessing… Continue reading

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Most Read