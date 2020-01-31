Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

RCMP have launched an investigation into a hit and run that occurred in West Kelowna around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

During the incident, RCMP said a man was crossing the intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road when he was struck by a black car travelling at a slow rate of speed.

According to police the man didn’t report any injuries from the collision.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

While no more details could be provided by RCMP, the victim’s mother has since taken to social media to explain her son’s side of the story.

“My son was hit in the dead centre of her (the motorists) car. He was thrown 10 feet down the highway in front of her car,” the mother said.

“She remained in the car and covered her face with her hands. When he got up, she drove away.”

According to the victim’s mother the motorist is described as being an older Caucasian woman with shoulder length hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

