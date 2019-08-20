(File photo)

Kamloops man arrested for smashing windows and cars

The man barricaded himself in a motel room

A 34-year-old man is in custody after allegedly smashing windows at a Kamloops motel and barricading himself in one of the units, according to RCMP.

Police first received calls at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 regarding a man in a suspicious vehicle that was seen in a hit and run collision and abandoned shortly after.

Another series of calls were made to police about a man in distress causing a disturbance, vandalizing parked cars and a motel.

Officers showed up in numbers and eventually — with help from the dog service — brought the man into police custody.

He remains in custody at this time. Charges have yet to be laid.

