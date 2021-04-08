Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

Conservation Service Officers in Grand Forks are considering Wildlife act charges after two bear cubs were recently taken from a logging road north of the city.

Conservation officer Mark Walkosky said the cubs, now at an accredited wildlife facility, would likely be with their mother had it not been for the well-intentioned but misguided actions of a man who took the bears from their natural habitat. They would likely have a poor chance of survival if they were returned to the wild, he said.

The roughly 50-day-old male black bears were spotted on March 24, after Walkosky and forest ministry biologists believe road work disturbed the bears’ den, roughly 23 kilometres up Lynch Creek forest service road. Thinking the cubs had been abandoned, Waslkosky said the road crew waited for roughly two hours for the mother bear to return. When the sow didn’t turn up, Walkosky said a crew member drove the cubs to his motel in Grand Forks, where the animals spent the night.

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Walkosky soon met the man and the animals at the motel, following a report to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline. Fresh tracks left at the den site the next morning suggested that the mother bear and a third cub had come back overnight. Walkosky explained that mother bears are known to leave their cubs alone for up to a day at a time, repeatedly stressing that only qualified professionals should approach wild animals, regardless of age.

Watching from trail cameras left at the scene, Conservation and forest ministry biologists then left the cubs near their den for around 48 hours, hoping the mother bear would come back again. She didn’t.

The bears have been put in the care of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, where co-founder and manager Angelika Langen said they are happily putting on weight. The bears will be re-introduced to the wild next June, likely near where they were found, she said.

Langen said she was hopeful that the bears would re-adjust to the wild, but Walkosky was less optimistic.

“They’ll never have the chance to be bears,” he said, adding, “They won’t get trained by a mom about where to find food and security in the forest.”

Re-introduced bears can make it in the wild but their chances of survival are generally much lower than bears who grow up with their moms, he noted.

Walksoksy also warned that approaching wild bear cubs can be very dangerous.

“If someone decides that they want to handle a bear cub, there’s always the very real possibility that the sow is nearby, watching,” he said.

Mother bears won’t hesitate to maul humans they perceive as threatening their cubs, which Walkosky said has killed people in the past.

The man who took the bears fully cooperated with investigators, but could face a $230 fine for unlawful possession of wildlife under the provincial Wildlife act.

The Conservation Service Office strongly recommends that people leave wildlife well enough alone. Anyone who thinks they may have come across an animal in distress is asked to call the 24-hour RAPP hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap COVID-19 numbers avoid provincial spikes
Next story
Arrest warrant for Sagmoen issued after lawyer no-show

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s annual Anything Goes fundraiser is now live online and showing at the centre. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke art gallery’s annual fundraiser auction now live online

Anything Goes at the Visual Art Centre’s current exhibition

The Nakusp RCMP are looking for occupants of a van that crashed last night. (File photo)
UPDATE: Nakusp RCMP locate occupants of van found crashed last night

The incident occurred approximately three kilometres south of the Needles Ferry

Stu Smith and Sarah Harper, of Track Street Growers, are selling their hot sauce beyond Revelstoke. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)
Track Street Growers’ hot sauce hitting other markets

The duo are expanding their reach with help from the Basin Business Advisors

Where do you tell people to go in Revelstoke? (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Vote for the Best in Revelstoke

Tell us where the best coffee, pizza, bike trail, first date and vegetarian food is in our community

Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)
‘The system failed me’: Nakusp woman, who was unable to walk, fought for months for treatment

It took Marilyn McKinnon five months to convince a doctor to request an MRI

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A dispute about repairs to a retaining wall at a Summerland strata was decided at a Civil Resolution Tribunal. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland retaining wall dispute reaches Civil Resolution Tribunal

Issue arose in disagreement over who is responsible for wall repairs

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine appointments are now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. businesses hurt by COVID ‘circuit breaker’ can apply for grants up to $10K

Program is expected to help up to 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority.
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Covid-19 numbers have been rising for some communities in the North Okanagan-Shuswap but not like the increases seen recently in the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap COVID-19 numbers avoid provincial spikes

Enderby, Revelstoke highest in terms of per-capita weekly increases, but still relatively small

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Most Read