Man who went missing while exploring West Kelowna trails located

The man and a friend were exploring trails above Bartley Road in West Kelowna late Sunday evening before they became separated.

Members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team were able to locate a man who went missing while exploring West Kelowna trails on his UTV late Sunday evening.

At 7:20 p.m. on April 11, West Kelowna RCMP requested the help of COSAR to help them find the missing man. According to COSAR, the man and a friend were exploring trails above Bartley Road in West Kelowna before they became separated. After the friend spent hours trying to find the man, the RCMP was called in.

“16 COSAR members and the riding partner spent several hours searching in the dark along several ATV trails, until the missing male was located around 12:30 a.m.,” said COSAR.

COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich said that due to the man’s location and the deep snow surrounding the area, it took another three hours to get the man out.

