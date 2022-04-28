Salmon Arm RCMP report deescalating situation on April 22 involving an upset male with a loaded handgun in a residence. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP report deescalating situation on April 22 involving an upset male with a loaded handgun in a residence. (File photo)

Man with loaded handgun inside Salmon Arm home taken into custody

Two other firearms located, police say public was not in danger

RCMP deescalated a situation involving a person with a loaded handgun inside a Salmon Arm home on April 22.

Officers were called to a residence in the northeast section of the city, where they found an upset man with a loaded handgun inside a residence.

“The officers arrived and were able to establish contact with the male and deescalate the situation. The officers were able to take the man into custody without incident,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

He said the public was not in danger at any time during the incident.

A public safety search of the home was done and a revolver and a black powder gun were seized. West said police are following up with the Chief Firearms Officer regarding the investigation.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP find assault-style weapons after vehicle fire extinguished

Read more: Family of woman killed in Shuswap looks for ‘new normal’



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

The Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2022

Bert terHart at the Five Mile Boat Launch just north of Revelstoke on April 27. (Contributed by Leah terHart)
Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

Dean Jackson, general manager, and Charles Beneteau, head professional, preparing for opening day on April 29 at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club teeing up opening day

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The United States has been at war for a long time