Management plan laid out for popular Vernon park

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park focus of plan and Dec. 10 meeting

BC Parks is in the process of developing a management plan for Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

A draft management plan has been prepared and is now accessible.

Public comments will be accepted on the draft management plan until Jan. 31, 2019. Those interested can either fill out an online comment form or download the PDF comment form which can be mailed in.

To learn more about the plan, BC Parks will be hosting a public information session in Vernon on Monday, Dec. 10. Key BC Parks staff will be on-hand to answer questions on the draft management plan. Participants are welcome to fill out/submit hard copy comment forms at the public information session.

See related: Kal Park plan harvesting input

The draft and other documents are available here: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/planning/mgmtplns/kalamalka-lk/

“Steadily increasing park visitation, in all seasons, has created challenges; however, the implementation of strategic management approaches has greatly lessened impacts to park values,” reads the vision statement in the report. “This has been achieved by not only increasing public awareness and acknowledgement of the park’s unique and fragile ecosystem, but also by enacting strategies such as restoring and reclaiming sensitive grasslands, enhanced research and monitoring of species at risk, and deploying preventative measures to address issues associated with recreational impacts and carrying capacity.”

Some of the key strategies include:

– Utilize park zoning (i.e., Nature Recreation Zone-Linear) to avoid user conflict and limit trail expansion in areas that are highly sensitive to degradation (e.g., the Special Natural Feature Zone that includes areas such as Rattlesnake Hill and Cosens Valley).

– Investigate the reconfiguration of motorized watercraft access locations in high use beach areas (e.g., Cosens, Jade and Juniper bays) to minimize risks/conflicts with swimmers and beach users.

– explore opportunities to support horse use originating from the Twin Bays parking lot.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

Just Posted

Over 12,000 rural households in the Columbia Basin to access new high-speed internet

The Columbia Basin Trust project has taken more than three years

Revelstoke senior boys volleyball team headed to provincial tournament

For some this has been five years in the making

Revelstoke Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

They are second in the KIJHL right now

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy your first run of the season.

Revelstoke for Refugees waiting for final paperwork to bring Syrian family to the Canada

Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,… Continue reading

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

B.C. dog dives to the top of the water test

Morgan the Newfoundland dog from the Shuswap adds underwater rescue to her list of accomplishments

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment

Craig James, Gary Lenz ask MLAs to reinstate them

Most Read