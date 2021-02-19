Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

By Jon Victor

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The cost of the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine that goes into effect on Monday appears to be well below the $2,000-per-person price tag cited by officials when they announced the new program.

Nightly rates at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Toronto Pearson International Airport, two of the hotels named Friday as participants in the government quarantine program, start at $339 and $319, respectively, for a single person being quarantined, employees answering the phone at those hotels said.

Those rates include all costs associated with the quarantine, including food and security, the employees said.

At the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, the three-day quarantine stay for one person costs $1,272 plus tax, including food for three days and $75 for security, an employee who answered the phone said.

The federal government released a list Friday of 11 approved hotels in the four cities where international flights are permitted to land.

On Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $2,000 per person.

At a press conference on Friday, Trudeau addressed issues travellers have had with reaching the phone line the Canadian government set up for them to make reservations at the designated quarantine hotels.

“Our officials are working very hard to ensure that quarantine system is in place by Monday, and we will be able to communicate with Canadians with regard to instructions on how to comply with those measures,” Trudeau said.

Multiple calls to the same phone line by The Canadian Press went unanswered Friday morning.

Many Canadians abroad made plans to return home before the hotel quarantine requirement goes into effect on Feb. 22, said Martin Firestone, a travel insurance broker and president of Travel Secure Inc.

Other clients of Firestone’s have extended their stays abroad or are planning to drive across a land border to avoid the hotel quarantine, he said.

“None of them are planning on doing the hotel quarantine,” Firestone said.

READ MORE: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

READ MORE: Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD
Next story
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Just Posted

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Webcams show winter driving conditions along Hwy 1 in Donald, between Golden and Revelstoke. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Hwy 1 west of Golden

The roads in the area have compact snow and are slippery and slushy according to DriveBC

Arrow Heights Elementary. (File)
Another Revelstoke COVID-19 case at Arrow Heights Elementary

It’s the second case in less than a week

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Okanagan Regional Library - Vernon Branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Regional Library welcomes new board members

The board is now turning attention to reopening curtailed services when COVID restrictions ease

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)
Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards

Someone had used city staff emails to impersonate the mayor in attempts to steal money

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mother demands traffic calming strategies after child clipped in crosswalk

Letter to council calls for more action to slow traffic on busy roads after near-miss

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

Most Read