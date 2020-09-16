New temperature screening processes will be implemented at YLW beginning Sept. 23. (CATSA photo)

Mandatory temperature screening for Kelowna airport passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will soon begin temperature screening all Kelowna International Airport (YLW) passengers prior to their departure.

The new safety measure begins Sept. 23, joining several COVID-related pre-boarding procedures including health screening questions and the wearing of face coverings already required for all travellers.

“Temperature screening is an added layer of precaution to protect employees, passengers and the greater community, and to help prevent air travel from being a source for the spread of COVID-19,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“Many of the airlines operating at YLW and at airports across the country already conduct temperature checks of their passengers. By integrating this process into pre-board security screening, passengers will be more accustomed to the new screening process and know what to expect when they are ready to travel.”

A temperature screening station will be set up in the pre-board security screening area, and all passengers will have their temperature taken by either a temperature scanning camera stationed two metres away or by a contactless, hand-held thermometer.

Passengers who exhibit a temperature above 38 C will be asked to wait for 10 minutes in a nearby designated waiting area, unless they present a medical certificate indicating that an elevated temperature is not due to COVID-19, but the airport said a negative COVID-19 test is not sufficient. Any passenger whose temperature remains at or above 38 C after a second reading will not be allowed to continue their travel and will be asked to re-book their flight after 14 days.

Employees working in the airport’s restricted areas will also be subject to CATSA screenings, undergoing the same process as passengers.

In addition to YLW, temperature screening will begin at the next 11 busiest airports by September 30, which includes St. John’s, Halifax, Québec City, Ottawa, Toronto – Billy Bishop, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Victoria.

