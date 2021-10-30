Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province's next premier.

Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province’s next premier.

Stefanson, the province’s former health minister, was running against former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, and won by a margin of less than 400 votes.

“I’m ready to address the many challenges facing us,” Stefanson said in her victory speech.

“We will face these challenges together.”

The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.

The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in.

The next election is slated for October 2023.

– The Canadian Press

