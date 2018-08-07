Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

“It’s the thing my nightmares are made of.”

That’s was the response from Manning Park spokesperson Robyn Barker, following a fire at the resort over the long weekend.

“Thanks to a speedy reaction time, and incredible efforts from the Manning Park community, including Manning Park Resort, BC Parks and the East Gate Fire Department, the fire was able to be brought under control and extinguished,” she said.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m Sunday and it took approximately seven hours put out.

According to Barker the blaze may have been human caused, as the crews discovered garbage near the burned out area.

The fire was across the highway from Cold Spring Campgrounds.

At the time Manning Park resort was full with approximately 400 guests, and all 355 campsites were occupied.

Manning Park has employees who are trained in fire response, as well as trucks and other equipment for an initial fire response.

Crews were able to access the fire, which was estimated at 20 square metres when it was reported and was “acting vigorously,” from a service road.

The staff’s efforts were aided by support from the Eastgate Fire Protection Society.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

