BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops. (Black Press Media file)

Manufacturer says cannabis spray that left B.C. woman ‘paranoid’ wasn’t mislabelled

Producer claims the sprays that were sold had CBD, not THC

  • Feb. 12, 2019 11:35 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

An allegedly mislabelled cannabis product at the centre of a Kamloops woman’s lawsuit has not yet been tested.

Kimberly Webster, a 27-year-old student at Thompson Rivers University, claims her use last year of a mislabeled CBD spray left her “unable to perform her duties” in school.

Webster purchased the product from the government-run B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops on Oct. 18, one day after recreational marijuana became legal in Canada.

She said she received an email days after her purchase advising her that the product was mislabelled.

That correspondence was followed up by another email stating the issue was resolved prior to purchase and all products sold were properly labelled by manufacturer Hexo Operations.

Webster filed her lawsuit in November, claiming Hexo was “negligent in failing to warn the plaintiff” about potential effects of their product.

Webster believed she was purchasing a product high in CBD and low in THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. She claims in her lawsuit that what she received was the opposite.

READ MORE: B.C. woman files lawsuit after high-THC cannabis product mislabelled

In November, Webster told KTW she used the product as a form of research for an academic paper about labelling on recreational cannabis.

“We decided we would taste it and it just kind of went from there,” she said. “We couldn’t stop laughing for anything. Everyone thought we were crazy. I started feeling anxious and, at one point, I was scared of a couch, which is strange.”

An amended notice of claim filed late last month paints a clearer picture of Webster’s allegations.

“Kimberly consumed the CBD oral spray as per the recommended use and experienced an unexpected result,” it states. “The result was that Kimberly became paranoid, distressed and anxious.”

Dustin Gagnon, Webster’s lawyer, told KTW in November the product purchased by his client would undergo testing to determine its true contents. Gagnon said that testing has not yet taken place.

Terry Lake, vice-president of Hexo Corporation, told KTW in December that his company’s staffers noticed a discrepancy in their warehouse after sending a shipment of CBD spray to government-owned B.C. Cannabis.

“We sent a shipment to the LDB (B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which also distributes cannabis) and, shortly thereafter, it was discovered there were six bottles in our processing area that should have gone out with that shipment,” Lake said, noting the incorrect products were found at a Richmond warehouse and disposed of before any were shipped to stores.

Hexo was concerned some of its high-THC oral spray had been mislabelled as being high in CBD. THC is the intoxicating cannabinoid in cannabis, while CBD use is commonly associated with relaxation rather than a high.

B.C. Cannabis sent an email on Nov. 20 to anyone who purchased the CBD spray, informing them of the mixup.

“No customer ever got any of the mislabelled product,” Lake said. “We are extremely confident in that statement.”

B.C. Cannabis is standing by Hexo.

“After having carried out a comprehensive examination of inventory, Hexo determined that no mislabelled product was sold to customers,” reads an emailed statement to KTW from the LDB.

Neither Hexo nor the B.C. government, both listed as defendants on Webster’s lawsuit, have replied with filings of their own.

Gagnon said he expects to see a response filed within weeks.

None of Webster’s allegations have been proven in court.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman raises concerns over land title forbidding East Indian, Asiatic people
Next story
Winter weather welcomed by Okanagan icewine makers

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Where are the wolverines? Researchers need your help

Observations are welcome particularly in the Selkirk, Purcell, Monashee and Cariboo range

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Avalanche danger level elevated at and below tree line in North Columbia area

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read