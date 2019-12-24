The Okanagan had the second highest number of enforcement actions out of eight other B.C. regions (file)

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

A recent bear attractant audit by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service shows that many Okanagan residents are not properly storing their food attractants away from animals.

The audit found that out of eight B.C. regions, the Okanagan had the second-highest number of enforcement actions. In total, 133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out against Okanagan residents.

“Not a single conservation officer relishes the thought of having to put down an animal, which is always a last resort for public safety,” said minister of environment George Heyman.

“We will continue our community awareness campaigns and our enforcement measures where necessary.”

During the audit, conservation officers patrolled B.C. neighbourhoods in the summer and fall of 2019 to ensure residents were using bear-proof bins and that excess fruit had been picked off their trees.

READ MORE: Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

While the majority of residents complied, in October six bears had to be destroyed in three days in West Kelowna when a local business kept littering in an area around Lake Okanagan resort.

Later that month, five black bears were shot and killed by conservation officers in Penticton when the animals became habituated around local residents.

Elsewhere in the province, the South Coast saw the highest number of enforcement actions against local residents where 202 enforcement actions were carried out. The Kootenay and West Coast regions followed closely behind, where 108 and 95 enforcement actions were carried out in each region respectively.

In total, 704 inspections, 76 charges, 301 warnings and 355 protection orders were carried out against B.C. residents during the audit.

Every year, the office receives more than 25,000 reports of human-wildlife conflicts in the province.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech
Next story
Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Just Posted

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Most Read