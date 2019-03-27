The BC Coroners Service has launched a new map to help solve ongoing human remains investigations. (BC Coroners Service handout)

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

On the shores of Okanagan Lake near Kerry Park, RCMP responded to reports of human remains. It was March 11, 1973 – and to this day, the mystery of how the remains got there and who they belong has gone cold.

That’s one of a few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains now listed on an interactive app launch by the BC Coroners Service. The hope is these tiny markers, coloured by gender, will spark someone’s memory.

The database includes cases such as a man between the ages of 35 to 49, wearing jeans, found in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island in 2001, and another man aged 13 to 16 found along the Skeena River in Terrace in 1971.

Some cases have more detail than others, from apparent injuries to clothing work to items found inside the person’s pockets.

The coroners service works with police and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to input various cases into a federal database.

Roughly 200 investigations of this kind are unsolved in B.C.

View the map here:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Just Posted

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

Foggy highway conditions and some fresh snow at the resort

Revelstoke road, weather, avalanche and snow conditions

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

Summerland docks to be rebuilt again

Work expected to cost $118,875

Mountain biking and aerial adventures coming to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Summer opening day is May 17 the new attractions come later in the summer

Behind the wheel: Taxi driving as a career

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

City to pay for rebuild of railway crossing

Salmon Arm’s lease from CPR means community has no control over schedule, scope or costs

Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough is in Kelowna

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

Family was everything to young woman who died in Highway 3 collision

Alanna Dunn, 27, died in a collision with a transport trailer early Friday morning.

Salmon Arm dog killed by coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Cameras being set up to catch illegal dumpers in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Most Read