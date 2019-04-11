Mayor Mike Morden speaks at a rally opposing the B.C. government’s decision to place modular housing for the homeless on Burnett Street. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden is being criticized for saying the city’s homeless are “raping and pillaging” in the city.

The comments were made in a 35-minute YouTube video posted Friday.

“I see us becoming, for some reason, a hot spot in the Lower Mainland for people coming here to carry on doing drugs and basically raping and pillaging all of our community and our businesses and that’s got to stop,” Morden can be seen saying in an interview with Susan Einarsson, president of Kingman Communications.

Since the video was published, Morden has been under fire for his comments. While he did not apologize for his comments, Morden said Wednesday that they were “an expression of frustration and probably weren’t appropriate.”

However, he added, his comments were a reflection of the frustration felt by citizens and businesses about prolific theft he feels is being driven by drug addiction.

READ MORE: B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death

“Housing doesn’t solve addiction,” said Morden.

Coun. Kiersten Duncan said Morden is being rightly criticized in social media.

“His comments were grossly inappropriate, and it was disappointing to hear the mayor speak that way,” she added. “It makes the city look terrible. It reflects poorly on all of council.”

She said the mayor should apologize, and strive to “carry himself better in the future.”

READ MORE: Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

The YouTube video addresses what Morden calls a “battle of the wills” between the provincial government and the city over homeless issues.

The provincial government has announced it will place 51 units of temporary modular homes on property it owns at 11748 Burnett St.

Morden took part in a rally against the project on March 30. Another rally is planned for Sunday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways
Next story
Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Shuswap, Vernon fire departments respond to report of smoking plane

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

Shuswap’s Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Okanagan Ford truck owners warned about rise in thefts

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours

Okanagan Lions Club hosts Camp Winfield fundraiser

Third annual Vernon Lions Club golf event raises money to send kids to Camp Winfield

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Most Read