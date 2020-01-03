Maple syrup from Summerland contains gold

Limited release of Aurora Gold Maple Syrup contains small amount of gold

GOLD ACHIEVEMENT Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland shows a bottle of maple syrup which contains some gold. The syrup was recently released in Summerland and most of the 300-bottle run sold quickly. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

It’s been said that every cloud has a silver lining, but at Maple Roch in Summerland, every bottle of Aurora Gold Maple Syrup has traces of gold.

The syrup was recently released and is a blend of Canadian maple syrup and pure 24-karat gold from the Northwest Territories.

Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch, said the syrup is a partnership with a friend who works in the Northwest Territories.

The syrup contains small amounts of gold.

“Gold is actually edible if it’s pure,” he said.

The 300-bottle run of the maple syrup was launched in December and most of the supply was sold out on the evening it was introduced.

