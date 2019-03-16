Participants at the 2018 Okanagan March to Close All Slaughterhouses. Photo: FaceBook

March to end slaughterhouses gathering steam ahead of Kelowna date

The activist march in the Okanagan is scheduled for June 8

The March to Close All Slaughterhouses returns to Kelowna this summer.

The March, which will start at downtown Kelowna’s Spirit of Sail Monument is an almost three kilometre walk through the city to voice demands for the end of violence towards animals.

“As a society, we have marched against sexism, racism, and homophobia. Now, we ask you to join us to march against another oppression: speciesism,” said the March’s FaceBook page.

Kelowna will be part of over 14 cities across the globe participating in the March, including Toronto, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Vancouver.

The March invites participants to join with instruments and signs to memorialize the losses of animal lives, said the FaceBook page.

This will be the second year the March comes to the Okanagan after 2018’s inaugural March.

