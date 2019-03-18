City of Kelowna

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

The City of Kelowna will consider a rezoning application to allow for the construction of a new marijuana production building near the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The application will be presented to council Monday to allow The Flowr Group to develop another two parcels along McCarthy Road at the Lake Country-Kelowna border.

The properties are next to Lake Country Agriculture Land Reserve lands and shares a rear property line with the Okanagan Rail Trail, according to a report which will be presented to council.

A buffer design would also have to be submitted to city staff.

In 2017 and 2018, council approved the rezoning of two parcels on McCarthy Road to allow the marijuana production company to build a production facility. That building is currently under construction.

If approved, the application will be forwarded to a public hearing.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
