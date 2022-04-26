Martha Creek boat launch closed until Victoria Day weekend

BC Hydro will be performing upgrades to the boat ramp from now until May 19

BC Hydro will be making upgrades to the boat launch at Martha Creek Provincial Park on Revelstoke Reservoir in preparation for summer boating.

The boat launch will be closed until May 19 to facilitate the upgrades.

Between now and the time of reopening BC Hydro will be replacing concrete panels, extending the panels to reach a toe elevation of 570 metres, with a gravel transition to prevent future backwash issues, and replacing boarding floats.

According to BC Hydro, crews will work to have the launch prepared for the Victoria Day weekend. They ask users of the park to watch for equipment and stay away from the worksite.

Those with questions or concerns can contact BC Hydro at (250)549-8581 or by email at david.cooper@bchydro.com.

BoatingRevelstoke