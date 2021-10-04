Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

