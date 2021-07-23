Mass water delivery system effective in protecting transmission line from Brenda Creek wildfire

The system is designed to protect a section of the power source located within the fire perimeter

The mass water delivery system that was installed earlier this week to protect a transmission line from the Brenda Creek wildfire has been effective in protecting the power source, BC Wildfire Service said in a Thursday evening (July 22) update.

“The transmission line remains operational,” said BC Wildfire.

The water delivery system consists of a four-inch hose line that provides water to a series of larger sprinklers, via a specialized high-volume pump that can be turned on quickly if the transmission line is threatened.

The system is designed to protect a section of the transmission line located within the fire perimeter. The power source is a single transmission line that provides power to 60,000 people in West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland.

Crews spent Thursday reinforcing sections of a guard line on the northwest corner of the fire by burning off fuel between the guard and the fire with small, hand ignition operations. Helicopters also dropped water on hotspots and will continue to do so today.

However, winds were consistent on the fire all day today, resulting in an increase in fire activity and growth to the southeast. The fire is currently estimated at 662 hectares in size.

Forty-two firefighters were on-site Thursday, supported by three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment. An additional 24 additional support staff were deployed, which included members from BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team.

Four firefighters and three support staff remained overnight to monitor the fire and protect high-value features.

