FILE – A man walks near a cordoned off area which is almost empty of residents and tourists, officially closed following the government’s measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre.

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.

The Associated Press

