Maverick Party leadership candidate in Vernon

North Okanagan Shuswap, one of two B.C. Maverick Party electoral districts, hosts Colin Krieger

A relatively new political party with a focus on Western Canada has a leadership candidate stopping in Vernon.

Colin Krieger is running to become leader of the Maverick Party.

Alberta resident Krieger will be a featured guest at a North Okanagan Shuswap Maverick Party meet and greet Friday, March 18, starting 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 4716 34th St.

Maverick Party, as a new Western focused, Western only federal party, ran 29 candidates in the last federal election, including Krieger.

Maverick Party has developed a strong policy platform focused on Western issues, Western challenges and Western solutions.

Krieger is one of two announced candidates to be Maverick’s first elected leader. The leadership vote will take place May 14, 2022.

“It is undeniable that our voices in the West are muted and largely ignored,” the party said. “The Western beliefs of fiscal responsibility, personal responsibility and accountability, freedom of expression and property rights are trampled on.”

More information on Krieger is available at colinkrieger.ca.

The North Okanagan Shuswap electoral district is one of only two in B.C. The other is Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. The rest of the districts are largely in Alberta, and some in Saskatchewan.

