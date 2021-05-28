Snow blankets SilverStar Mountain Resort the morning of Friday, May 29, 2021. (Josh Williment photo)

May snowfall keeps North Okanagan resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

Less than one month before bike season rolls out and Silver Star was dumped with snow May 28, 2021.

“Hang on… what month is it?” SilverStar Mountain Resort said. “Mother Nature keeping us on our toes with today’s snowfall.”

Snow fell at higher elevations overnight Thursday, May 27, and into Friday morning. Evidence of the white stuff was also observed at Oyama Lake Eco Lodge.

But the forecast is calling for the mercury to rise over the weekend, reaching 31 on Tuesday, June 1.

Check out the full Okanagan forecast here

SilverStar Mountain Resort opens for the summer season June 25.

Oyama Lake Eco Lodge received a dusting of snow overnight Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Cedric Jolicoeur photo)

Most Read