The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Contributed)

McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna explodes to 6,800 hectares

The fire saw massive growth overnight and into the morning

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has exploded to 6,800 hectares and remains highly visible, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, the blaze spread east, over the mountains towards Okanagan Lake.

The fire is displaying rank 5 fire behaviour, meaning it is growing and spreading rapidly. BC Wildfire Services have 21 fire personnel and three helicopters battling the blaze but visibility has posed as a challenge.

Some structures were lost throughout the night and in the early morning, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has confirmed, but could not speak to numbers.

As of right now, 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties are under evacuation alert for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Evacuees are asked to register online or visit Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

More to come.

