Meals for Truckers. (Contributed)

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, professional truck drivers are finding it difficult to access food, restrooms and other resources while on the road, which is why the BC Trucking Association is stepping up with support in locations across the province.

The closure of restaurants and with the inability of truck drivers to simply walk up to drive-thru windows has left the industry looking for alternatives.

Meals For Truck Drivers have been established by a group of British Columbia business owners along with the BC Trucking Association to mobilize the food truck industry to bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations in need around the province.

Not only does this help to address the needs of drivers, but also puts many workers in the otherwise shut down food truck industry back to work.

Sponsored by Fortis BC, Meals for Truckers will be in Kelowna today and tomorrow on Acland Road giving out meals.

FortisBC is also providing meals for 14 days from local food trucks at various key trucking locations throughout BC which includes Hope, Kamloops, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Chilliwack.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

