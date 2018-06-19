Medicinal cannabis conference coming to South Okanagan

The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference will take place in Penticton Sept. 29 to 30. Photo courtesy of the Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference

A conference focused on the aspects of medical cannabis will take place in Penticton this September.

The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference, organized by a NRG Wellness Group — Kelowna-based wellness clinic — will take place Sept. 29 and 30.

“Many of the people we work with are currently using medicinal cannabis without a clear and accurate understanding of usage,” says Mike Rowland, who is with NRG Wellness Group.

This is a common story said the organizers. That is why they said they are hosting the educational conference that includes a variety of topics presented by certified herbalists and a medical doctor. Topics include the history of the plant, intake methods and conditions it could benefit. The organizers said attendees will also hear from established businesses about how to obtain cannabis, safety of supply as well as laws regarding legal use, licensing and possession.

“Cannabis is an amazing herb with many benefits and has the power to heal if used knowledgeably,” said organizer Terry Bernath.

The conference and workshop are taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets are available online at www.omcconference.ca; at ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the South Okanagan Events Centre) in Penticton.

“We all deserve to be healthy, and to live without pain and suffering. If people are considering using medicinal cannabis, they need to be well informed. This weekend conference can empower people to make a more informed choice about what is best for them,” said organizers.