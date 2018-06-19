The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference will take place in Penticton Sept. 29 to 30. Photo courtesy of the Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference

Medicinal cannabis conference coming to South Okanagan

A variety of topics presented by certified herbalists and a medical doctor

A conference focused on the aspects of medical cannabis will take place in Penticton this September.

The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference, organized by a NRG Wellness Group — Kelowna-based wellness clinic — will take place Sept. 29 and 30.

“Many of the people we work with are currently using medicinal cannabis without a clear and accurate understanding of usage,” says Mike Rowland, who is with NRG Wellness Group.

This is a common story said the organizers. That is why they said they are hosting the educational conference that includes a variety of topics presented by certified herbalists and a medical doctor. Topics include the history of the plant, intake methods and conditions it could benefit. The organizers said attendees will also hear from established businesses about how to obtain cannabis, safety of supply as well as laws regarding legal use, licensing and possession.

“Cannabis is an amazing herb with many benefits and has the power to heal if used knowledgeably,” said organizer Terry Bernath.

The conference and workshop are taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets are available online at www.omcconference.ca; at ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the South Okanagan Events Centre) in Penticton.

“We all deserve to be healthy, and to live without pain and suffering. If people are considering using medicinal cannabis, they need to be well informed. This weekend conference can empower people to make a more informed choice about what is best for them,” said organizers.

Previous story
Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents
Next story
Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum and Archives to host special presentation on Sinixt Nation

As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Revelstoke Museum and Archives… Continue reading

Listen to classical with your libary card

Stream classical music now with your Okanagan Regional Library account with the… Continue reading

Revelstoke Council continues support of chartered flights for 2019

Chartered flights between Revelstoke and Vancouver will again be offered come winter.… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Remax presentation to Revelstoke City Council

I have just read the Remax letter to the city and find… Continue reading

Multi-Media Marketing with Myles-the new guy at the Revelstoke Review

The above alliteration has been a common joke floating around the office… Continue reading

Hidden Gems: Hike to the waterfall at the end of Broken Bridge Trail in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

There is so much to do in the Revelstoke area it can… Continue reading

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read