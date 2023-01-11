Mega money for Lake Country mall

Mall consists of Dollarama, Tim Hortons and 15 other retail and service tenants

Lakewood Mall in Lake Country is for sale with a price tag of $11.5 million.

The listing on MCL Real Estate Group states the property at 11852 Highway 97 is an “extremely rare opportunity for an investor to purchase an income-producing retail shopping centre located in the heart of the Okanagan.”

The mall consists of two titles and is home to a new 10,300 square-foot Dollarama, Tim Hortons with a drive-thru and 15 other retail and service tenants.

“This property presents potential for significant rental income growth and future redevelopment opportunities,” the listing reads.

