The Kelowna Rockets pose for a picture with the Memorial Cup after winning in 2004. (Contributed)

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna is still a go despite the looming threat of the coronavirus.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) released a statement this morning, stating that the tournament will proceed with caution.

“The Canadian Hockey League takes the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously,” reads the statement.

“At this time, there is no change to our plan of hosting the Memorial Cup in Kelowna this May. The event is still 10 weeks away and the CHL, in partnership with the host organizing committee, will continue to monitor the evolving situation, including what the local, provincial, and federal health agencies are saying, and provide communications as appropriate.”

READ MORE: Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner

As of Mar. 9, over a dozen national and international sporting events have been canceled or affected by the virus.

The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled six world championship tournaments, which were scheduled to be held in March and April. The Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships was one of those tournaments, which was expected to be held in Halifax and Turo, N.S.

Tickets for the 2020 Memorial Cup in May can be purchased here.

READ MORE: Rockets hold on for 5-4 win over Hurricanes

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says
Next story
Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

It was the third year of the event

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

Revelstoke Bear Aware put out the warning March 10 on social media

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrated International Women’s Day with She Patrol

It was the first year for the event

LETTER: Densification is right, if well thought out

Open letter to Revelstoke city council and OCP planning team: I am… Continue reading

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Most Read