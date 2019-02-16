Memorial for popular Lake Country teen to be live streamed

A memorial service for Derek Flowers-Johnson will be held at 1 p.m.

Derek Flowers-Johnson ( served as a youth councillor during his last year of high school.) - IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The memorial for a well-known Lake Country man will be live-streamed this afternoon.

Derek Flowers-Johnson, 18, was killed Friday, Feb. 8 in a car crash near UBCO.

A vigil was held to honour his memory earlier this week, and the memorial, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be held at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country.

A live-stream of the service can be watched online.

A GoFundMe set up online by a family friend has raised more than $23,000. The initial goal was $5,000.

