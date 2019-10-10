An armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when a suspect connected to a shooting surrendered to RCMP. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

The two men charged following the shooting incident on Winnipeg Street, that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Oct. 2, made brief appearances in court Thursday morning.

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason appeared by video in Penticton Provincial Court from the Okanagan Correctional Centre on Oct. 10 where their lawyers filed applications to determine their suitability for bail.

Pavlik faces one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats, while Mason is co-accused for the break and enter charge.

An armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when Pavlik, said to have been involved in an earlier shooting, surrendered to RCMP.

Police identified Michael Paseska, the former owner of Fibonacci Roastery and Café, as the victim.

Both Pavlik and Mason will appear next in court for bail hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

