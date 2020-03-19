The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Interior Crisis Line Network Vernon site is open to anyone in need of mental health support amid social-distancing or self-isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (iStock photo)

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Anxiety and stress is high amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon branch said, but the organization is no stranger to helping people manage their mental health.

On average, Vernon’s Interior Crisis Line Network (ICLN) answers around 700 calls a month, but it expects to see higher call volume in the days ahead as more in the community turn to self-isolation and social-distancing.

“While we must focus on remaining physically healthy, it is equally important to keep our mental health in check,” ICLN program co-ordinator Emily Hollenbach said.

The ICLN extended its “heartfelt gratitude” to its team of volunteers that have rallied and continue to show up for shifts and it said although precautions have been implemented, crisis line responders are still working around the clock to provide brief emotional support and resources to those who reach out.

“We are so blessed to have such a dedicated team,” Hollenback said. “Their level of commitment and compassion is admirable.”

The crisis line is open to anyone who needs additional mental health support and lines are open 24-7 at 1-888-353-2273. Individuals can also reach out online Thursday-Sundays between 5-9 p.m. through the chat link at interiorcrisisline.com.

READ MORE: Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents
Next story
Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Just Posted

Bear roaming in Southside Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bear Aware says to pass on the message

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

Dr. Bret Batchelor said the hope is to slow the spread of virus to the point where it’s manageable

First positive COVID-19 case in Golden.

It was announced on March 17 that COVID-19 has now made its way to Golden.

Castlegar couple stranded in Ecuador

Closed borders and travel limitations keep Joanne Jordan and Larry Skilling in Ecuador.

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

South Okanagan woman offering free pet food to those in need

Located in the Penticton-Summerland area, Tricia Roche is offering to help those in need

Vernon grocery clerks ‘step up’ amid COVID-19: manager

Safeway staff working long hours to ensure shelves stocked for community

Summerland Blossom Pageant future uncertain

COVID-19 pandemic puts this year’s pageant in jeopardy

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Craft breweries throughout Kelowna are selling beer in alternative fashions

Most Read