(Pixabay)

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

A new dedicated help line is now available in B.C. for people experiencing mental health problems following the 2017 wildfire season.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association has set up a telehealth program, called Talk in Tough Times, to help adults and teens who are suffering from mild to moderate depression, stress, or anxiety as a result of the province’s worst wildfire season on record.

“Fleeing a fire and/or losing your property are some of the more traumatic events you can deal with,” said the association’s CEO, Bev Gutray.

“As we approach the spring and summer, past events may trigger some people. … We want those people to know that talking makes a difference, recovery is possible, and help is available.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

READ MORE: Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Also launched are a Facebook page to share information on mental health resources and related community events, as well as mental health working groups in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, the Ashcroft area and Quesnel. Community wellness managers will be in place there, hired by the United Way and funded by the Red Cross.

“In particular, First Nations populations with pre-existing mental or physical health issues may see their symptoms intensify,” said Lisa Montgomery-Reid, the Interior regional director for the First Nations Health Authority. “We know that in about 20% of cases, extra support is called for.”

You can call the telehealth program at 1-877-427-4884 or check out the resources through the bc211.ca.

Previous story
Allie Lake fire remains at 2,700 hectares overnight
Next story
Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Just Posted

Revelstoke adaptive bike trail creates accessible riding for all

The ribbon was cut for the new ‘Miller Time’ adaptive bike trail… Continue reading

Catching up with Revelstoke’s MP Wayne Stetski

MP Wayne Stetski set up his pop-up office at the Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: A shallower Deadpool

We say, “It is more of the same for Deadpool 2.”

Airbnb hosts earning millions in the Okanagan

The Okanagan was among the list of three Canadian wine markets.

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Salmon Society to host symposium

Two-day event to host scholars, indiginous knowledge keepers

Allie Lake fire remains at 2,700 hectares overnight

Fire information officer: Should be able to contain the fire if there are no severe winds

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Most Read