Merritt woman missing since June

Kamloops RCMP are asking for your assistance locating Michelle Howse.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for your help to reunite a Merritt woman with her family.

Michelle Howse, 39, was last seen in Kamloops on June 28.

She is from Merritt, but was last seen in Kamloops. Her family in Merritt hasn’t heard from her since early July, which is unusual.

She is described as;

  • Caucasian
  • 39 years old
  • 5 foot 9 inches tall
  • 110 pounds
  • Brownish-red long hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Distinctive octopus tattoo on right arm

If you have seen Michelle Howse please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

